Ferris officials arrest man in alleged sexual‑voyeurism case, say he is not legally in the U.S.

Ferris officials arrested a man Thursday after investigators alleged he entered a family's property and sexually gratified himself while looking into their home, where minors were inside.

Cristian Ivan Ceballos Vega Ferris Department of Public Safety

The man, identified as Cristian Ivan Ceballos Vega, is charged with felony voyeurism and misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to the Ferris Department of Public Safety.

ICE confirmed Ceballos Vega is not lawfully in the United States. Immigration matters will be handled separately from state criminal charges, Ferris DPS said.

Details from affidavits

Probable‑cause affidavits allege he unlawfully entered private residential property, looked into a home without consent, and observed victims who had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The voyeurism warrant alleges the conduct was sexual in nature and done for his own sexual gratification. Minor victims are involved.

The arrest resulted from a joint effort involving the Ferris DPS, Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service, and ICE.

City calls case disturbing

City Manager Dr. Brooks Williams called the allegations serious and disturbing.

"This is not simply an allegation that someone stepped onto private property," Williams said. "The allegations in these warrants involve an invasion of privacy inside a family's home, conduct alleged to be sexual in nature, and juvenile victims. That is serious. That is disturbing. And the City of Ferris treated it with the urgency and seriousness it deserves."

The city will not release any identifying information about the victims or graphic details of the alleged conduct.

"Our responsibility is twofold," Williams said. "First, we must protect the integrity of the criminal case. Second, we must protect the dignity and privacy of the victims and their family. We will speak about what the warrants allege, but we will not say or release anything that needlessly harms the victims or compromises the prosecution of this case."

Additional reports reviewed

Ferris DPS is reviewing additional reported incidents allegedly involving Ceballos Vega and urges anyone with information to contact (972) 928‑5592.

CBS News Texas will provide updates when additional information becomes available.