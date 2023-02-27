Missing woman's remains found in Sam Houston National Forest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSTexasNews) - The search for Felicia Johnson has ended with the discovery of her remains in Sam Houston National Forest on Feb. 7.

Felicia Johnson, 24, was the victim of a homicide near Houston. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

A worker with TxDOT found the 24-year-old near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149. She was reported missing on April 15, 2022.

Montgomery County homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. They sent samples for DNA and dental record analysis.

"It is with a heavy heart that we report dental records have confirmed that the human remains are that of missing person Felicia Johnson of California. Our hearts go out to the Johnson family and friends and we hope this brings them some closure," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office shared on its Facebook page.

Johnson was last seen at the Cover Girls Night Club before accepting a ride from a man, according to her missing persons flier. Her bloodied cellphone was later found along Eldridge Parkway near Bear Creek, which is about five miles away from the club.

Sam Houston National Forest is 50 miles north of Houston.