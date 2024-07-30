Watch CBS News
Fedora-wearing "Derby Desperado" nabbed for North Texas bank heist

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Authorities have arrested a 40-year-old man, dubbed the well-dressed "Derby Desperado" by the FBI, in connection with a recent North Texas bank robbery.

The FBI Dallas Division's Violent Crime Task Force and the Dallas Police Department arrested Justin Lee Chambers in Grapevine on Monday for a July 12 bank robbery at the Capital One Bank in Dallas.  Chambers remains in Dallas County Jail.

During the robberies at the Capital One Bank, at 2903 Forest Lane in Dallas, and Texans Credit Union, at 7220 Telecom Parkway in Garland, the FBI said the "Derby Desperado" wore a dark-colored suit, brown shoes, and a light fedora-style hat with a dark band.

In the Garland robbery, the "Derby Desperado" donned a white shirt and dark tie, while the robber wore a dark shirt and a light or yellow tie for the Dallas robbery, the FBI said. He also had on a white KN95 or surgical mask and blue surgical gloves.

According to the FBI, the robber entered Texans Credit Union in Garland at about 1:30 p.m. on July 3, approached the counter while talking loudly on his phone, and presented a demand note to the teller. After receiving money, he exited the bank and fled in a dark SUV.

During the robbery at Capital One Bank in Dallas, the robber presented a demand note and left in a dark SUV. That robbery occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on July 12, the FBI said.

Chambers will be charged through the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas, a news release said Tuesday.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

