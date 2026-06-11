Federal judge orders mediation between Gateway Church, insurance company over defamation suit

A Dallas federal judge has ordered mediation between Gateway Church and its insurance company over a possible claim that could cause the insurer to pay up to a $1 million for a defamation lawsuit tied to the church's founding pastor, Robert Morris.

Federal Judge Ada Brown released a scheduling order Tuesday in the case involving Southlake-based Gateway and Church Mutual Insurance Company. She also set a trial date for February 2028.

Insurance company's complaint

The Wisconsin-based insurer filed a complaint for declaratory judgment in November. In the filing, Church Mutual said the policies the church purchased, which ran from Dec. 31, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025, came far after the abuse defendant Cindy Clemishire experienced starting in 1982.

Clemishire and her father filed suit against Gateway, Robert Morris, his wife Debbie and a group of former and current elders and staff in June 2025. The Clemishires claim they were defamed by the actions and statements of what they called knowingly false statements the church made when the abuse became public.

A spokesman for Gateway said Thursday the church had no comment on this latest legal action. At Church Mutual, spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said, "Out of respect for the judicial process, we are unable to comment on matters related to an ongoing case."

Robert Morris criminal case

In October Morris pleaded guilty in Oklahoma to five counts of lewd and indecent conduct with Clemishire. He was sentenced to six months in jail. Morris got out in March, had to register as a sex offender, and was given 9.5 years probation.

Attorneys for the church and the current elders filed a request with the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas, asking to halt the defamation lawsuit. That legal process is still underway.

A Tarrant County civil suit over what Robert Morris said the church owed him as part of his retirement was moved to mediation.

A second federal lawsuit is taking place in Sherman, where a group of former church members has filed a class action suit that alleges misconduct in the way the church spent tithe money it received from congregants.