Prosecutors, FBI discuss recent North Texas operation focused on national security

Federal authorities in North Texas are set to discuss the results of a recent operation they say carries significant implications for national security.

The press conference regarding the operation will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas hosting it. U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould is set to speak, as is Joseph Rothrock, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Dallas field office.

Details about the operation were not disclosed ahead of the press conference.

CBS News Texas will attend the press conference and stream it live online, in the CBS News app, and on our streaming platforms for smart televisions.