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Victim found shot to death in Plano alleyway, police say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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Plano Police are investigating after officers said a person was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

The department said officers responded to the 900 block of Middle Cove Drive around 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. They said they found the victim dead of a gunshot wound in an alleyway behind a home.

As of publication, the victim's identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is urged to call Plano Police at 972-424-5678 or text PLANOPD to 847411. The investigation remains ongoing.

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