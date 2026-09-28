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1 person killed underneath bridge on I-35 in southern Dallas, officials say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in southern Dallas, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that just before 2:30 a.m., officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene at the intersection of South R L Thornton and East Camp Wisdom Road after a passerby called 911.

DFR located one victim and pronounced them dead. Their name hasn't been released at this time.

Police said the investigation into how the crash happened is underway.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information is released. 

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