1 person killed underneath bridge on I-35 in southern Dallas, officials say

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in southern Dallas, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that just before 2:30 a.m., officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene at the intersection of South R L Thornton and East Camp Wisdom Road after a passerby called 911.

DFR located one victim and pronounced them dead. Their name hasn't been released at this time.

Police said the investigation into how the crash happened is underway.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information is released.