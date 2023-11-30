Fans from all over converge on AT&T Stadium for Cowboys vs. Seahawks

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - The Cowboys may be undefeated at home. But some say the Seahawks may be their biggest challenge yet. Tonight's game kicks off at 7:15 at AT&T Stadium.

Go Cowboys! CBSNewsTexas

CBS News Texas' Olivia Leach spent the day hanging with fans at Texas Live.

Nallelly Garcia drove to Arlington all the way from El Paso on Wednesday. Although she's a Seahawks fan many of her family members are Cowboys fans.

"Not only is my mom my dad and most of my family... my aunts; they're like 'Why the Seahawks? I'm like have you seen them play?' " said Garcia.

A Cowboys fan from Alberta, Canada who made the journey with his sons spoke to CBSNewsTexas, too. For the occasion, he wore his special jersey decorated with the numbers of several Cowboys hall of famers.

"I've been a Cowboy fan since 1972 and it's been on the bucket list so my sons are from Seattle so when they call and say the Seahawks are in town and we've got this "mecca", they call, we book it, here we are," said Johnny Mercer.

So many fans at Texas Live traveled here from out of state. Cathy Buchanan traveled to Arlington from Chicago.

"I am super excited, flew in from Chicago I go to all the Cowboy games, love my boys," said Buchanan. " We're undefeated at home this is our year, we're going all the way, go boys!"