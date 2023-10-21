World Series or bust! Rangers to host ALCS watch parties at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Astros may lead the Rangers 3-2 in the American League Championship Series but it's not over yet. The Texas Rangers have announced that they will be hosting Watch Parties at Globe Life Field for all the remaining games of the ALCS beginning with Game 6 on Sunday, October 22 at 7:03 p.m. CT.

For $10 fans will get to watch watch Games 6 and, if required, Game 7, with first-come, first-served general admission-style seating at Globe Life Field. The gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for each of the remaining ALCS games.

Tickets for the watch parties can be purchased online at rangers.com/watchparty, GlobeLifeField.com, or in person at the Southwest and North Entrance Ticket Offices on game days, one hour before the gates open.

For added convenience, parking will be free in Tundra Lot B, Tacoma Lot R, and RAV4 Lot Q.

A selection of concessions stands on the Main Concourse will be open, and fans can look forward to engaging in raffle prize giveaways and special photo opportunities.

ALCS Schedule:

Sunday, October 22 - Watch Party at Globe Life Field gates open at 6:00 p.m. CT Game 7: Monday, October 23 - Watch Party at Globe Life Field gates open at 6:00 p.m. CT (If Necessary)