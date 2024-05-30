Family wants change in Wylie neighborhood after 5-year-old killed by suspected speeding car

WYLIE — In Wylie, one community is mourning the death of a five-year-old boy who was hit by a car and killed while riding his bike Wednesday night.

It happened at the Glen Knoll Mobile Home Park off Alanis Drive. Residents said the speeding is getting out of control.

Carlos Alfredo-Ramos says his son, Jaden, was like any other five-year-old. Full of life. Adventurous.

"He likes to play," he said. "He liked soccer. He liked being outside. He was a kid."

He said Wednesday night, around 6:30 p.m., his son was riding his bike just outside their home when a driver ran him over.

"I was the first one there and called 911 and that's a vision you'll never get out of your head," neighbor Cheryl Heflin said. "It's a vision you'll never get over."

Jaden died at the hospital.

Wylie police are investigating. They said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Given the severity of the crash, Alfredo-Ramos believes the driver was speeding.

"He was going at a speed limit that he wasn't supposed to," Alfredo-Ramos said.

The posted speed limit in the Glen Knoll community is 15 miles per hour, but neighbors believe that's often ignored.

"You know the young kids come driving around here and they don't look, and they just go speeding down the street all the time and now we have a fatality and it's just devastating," resident Rhonda Wright said. "I just want something done about everybody."

"Slow down and watch out for kids," Raelynn Taylor said.

Neighbors are sharing that message while also working to put up slow-down signs in the community.

"I just want everyone to listen to the speed limit and drive the speed limit," Wright said.

They say they owe it to Jaden. The family has a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses.