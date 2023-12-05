Family services needs identifying child abandoned outside Baylor emergency room

DALLAS - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public's help identifying a child who was dropped off at Baylor's ER on Monday, Dec. 4.

Do you recognize this child? Authorities need your help finding her family. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

The girl told hospital workers that her name is Alejandra. They said she may be six years old.

Officials shared that they believe her mother left her at the hospital. Alejandra wasn't able to give any identifying information to find relatives.

Anyone with information about the girl is urged to contact Maria Villegas at 214.901.4649.