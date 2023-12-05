Watch CBS News
Local News

Family services needs identifying child abandoned outside Baylor emergency room

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public's help identifying a child who was dropped off at Baylor's ER on Monday, Dec. 4. 

1.jpg
Do you recognize this child? Authorities need your help finding her family. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

The girl told hospital workers that her name is Alejandra. They said she may be six years old. 

Officials shared that they believe her mother left her at the hospital. Alejandra wasn't able to give any identifying information to find relatives. 

Anyone with information about the girl is urged to contact Maria Villegas at 214.901.4649.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 4:03 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.