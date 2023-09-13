Family, police search for answers after Shawna Rothlis' body found in Fort Worth field

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A North Texas family and Fort Worth Police are investigating the mystery involving the death of a wife and mother whose body was found in an open field one month ago today.

The woman's family shared her dark secret with CBS News Texas with the hope it would shine a light on what happened to her.

Shawna Rothlis was an active member of her church in Haslet with three kids and a husband of more than 30 years.

"Shawna was the most loving human being there is," said Robert Rothlis, Shawna Rothlis' husband. "She was a beautiful, beautiful soul. It's just what happened to her as a child that ultimately won and took her life."

Robert Rothlis fights back tears talking about his 48-year-old wife whose body was found in an open field in North Fort Worth.

The cause of her death hasn't been determined but Robert Rothlis and his adult children are doing their own detective work along with Fort Worth police by returning to the scene, asking questions and looking for answers.

"Very eerie, I mean, there's so much homeless," Robert Rothlis said. "You can tell there are bad people down there."

"Down there" is an area off Meacham Boulevard where Shawna Rothlis checked into a motel room in early August after suffering a relapse from an addiction her husband says she fought for decades.

"She struggled with alcoholism," said Robert Rothlis. "She was abused as a child. Many years up until she was 12 years old."

Robert Rothlis says most people they knew were unaware when Shawna would disappear on a bender for no more than a few days to dangerous places like the area where her body was found on August 11.

"I'm horrified of what she went through in her final moments," Robert Rothlis said.

It's possible that Shawna, who had health issues, died of natural causes.

Police have not said whether foul play was involved, but her family suspects it because her last days were spent among strangers and other addicts who they believe were taking advantage of her.

"I know what was going on in the hotel," said Robert Rothlis. "I know that my wife was not being a faithful wife. I know that she was drinking; whatever else was going on in there she still didn't deserve to die."

Shawna Rothlis was last seen on security camera video walking into the field where she died, with a man she had just met.

He returned but she didn't.

Her family believes her credit cards were used by someone after she died.