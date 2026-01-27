Family of Dallas man sues Tesla over fatal crash

Tesla is facing a lawsuit over the death of a Dallas man amid claims that the company's widely promoted safety features did not work as advertised.

The victim's family spoke about the case and the lawsuit they have filed.

Mark Taylor was a husband, father of three and a well‑known figure in the Dallas business community. His daughter described him as deeply involved in their lives.

"My dad was the most involved dad of all dads, he was at every show I did," she said.

Another family member added, "He was a pioneer in data recovery and he was a brilliant, brilliant man."

Dallas police body camera video from June 2020 shows the moments after a Tesla struck Taylor while he was taking out his trash in front of his home on Lakeland Drive.

Daughter recalls the immediate aftermath

Taylor's daughter, Grace, said she heard the impact from inside the house.

"I hear this huge smack," she said. "I see my dad laying face planted in my mom's snowball bushes with his arm straight up like this and he's making the most horrible snoring sound."

Taylor's head hit the windshield. He was taken to a hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Grace said he was 47 at the time and never recovered, remaining in a coma for more than a year before he died.

"Every day I miss my dad," she said. "I miss him so much."

Lawsuit seeks Tesla vehicle data

Taylor's family has filed a civil lawsuit against Tesla.

The driver who hit Taylor told police he was distracted at the time of the crash. The family's attorney, Leon Russell, said they are seeking the vehicle's computer data to determine whether the Tesla's autopilot, forward‑collision warning or emergency braking systems were engaged or failed.

"The car ended up being shipped over to Russia and the data went with it," Russell said. "We do have a bit of data but not all the Tesla could've provided if it had remained in the States. It's been our experience that Tesla cars that have been in crashes do tend to disappear."

Russell also said Tesla's self‑driving features should not be operable in residential areas.

"However, Tesla allowed it to be used in residential areas," he said.

Tesla has not responded to CBS News Texas' request for comment.

Grace Taylor said she hopes the lawsuit raises awareness about the limits of vehicle technology.

"The only thing that really keeps me going is that I think there will be some sort of justice," she said. "My hope is that something will be done this won't happen to somebody else."