Family mourns mother's death as Arlington police review ride given to murder suspect: "She was an amazing woman"

Ashton Spears is mourning the loss of his mother, who was found stabbed to death just days after Arlington police gave her estranged husband — and Ashton's father — a ride to the home he was legally barred from.

The 19-year-old wants people to remember 53-year-old Mary Spears not for how she died, but for how she lived — as a kind, loving mother and a great person.

As the family grieves, Arlington police are now investigating whether department policies played a role in the tragedy.

Ring video shows earlier threat

Ashton Spears shared Ring camera footage with CBS News Texas showing the Wednesday, Sept. 17, incident that police say led to his father, Frederick Spears, initially being charged with aggravated assault-family violence.

The video shows Frederick Spears holding a knife and threatening him.

He said his father has a long history of violence.

"You have to walk on eggshells with him. You don't want to make him mad," he told CBS News Texas.

Mary Spears Family

At that time, he said he told his mother he was tired of being pushed around.

"I was like, you know, 'Mom, I'm tired of him pushing me around and trying to terrify me,'" he said. "And she was like, 'Please, I don't want him to hear us' - and he came running out of my mom's room and he was just cursing, screaming, and yelling."

Ring camera footage captured what happened next.

"My mom, she's like, 'Ashton, he has knives,' and that's when I realized he had two knives. He had one in each hand," he said.

Protective order issued after arrest

Frederick Spears bonded out the next day, Thursday, Sept. 18, and was under an emergency protective order barring contact with Mary Spears and her family.

Police said he requested a ride to retrieve his vehicle from Mary Spears' home, where he was legally banned from being, and an Arlington officer drove him there.

"People need to know about that, and you know we are going to take legal action, we are going to sue them," Ashton Spears said.

Investigators said he was then told to leave after getting into another argument with relatives.

Mary Spears Family

Victim found stabbed in backyard

Days later, on Monday, Sept. 22, Mary Spears was found unresponsive in her backyard with multiple stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"She was just staring straight, and she had a towel over her neck, and that's what really hurts my feelings," Ashton Spears said. "As far as I know, she was out there struggling trying to stop the blood."

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, Frederick Spears was located by Arlington police, Grand Prairie police, and U.S. Marshals in the 1600 block of North Davis Drive.

As officers approached, he began stabbing himself with a knife. Officers used tasers, less lethal rounds, and a K-9 to subdue him. He was hospitalized and is recovering, according to police.

Murder charge and possible review

Frederick Spears is now charged with murder. Police have not said whether additional charges will be filed following the arrest.

Department launches internal investigation

As a result, the Arlington Police Department has initiated a comprehensive internal review to assess whether adjustments to its policies and procedures are necessary "to ensure this does not happen again."

"The department acknowledges that the officers should not have arranged transportation back to the home," Arlington police said in a news release.

Mary Spears Family

Son chooses forgiveness

Despite the trauma, Ashton Spears said he is choosing to forgive his father.

"I wouldn't wish this upon anyone; I wouldn't even wish it upon him," he said. "I don't want to do anything that would jeopardize me going to heaven — the only way I will get to see my mom again."

He said he's holding onto her love and kindness.

"She was an amazing woman," he said.