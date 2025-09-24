Arlington police gave murder suspect ride to wife's home despite protective order; department launches review

Arlington police gave a man now charged with murder a ride back to his estranged wife's home — despite a protective order barring contact — just days before she was found stabbed to death in her backyard, authorities said Wednesday.

"The department acknowledges that the officers should not have arranged transportation back to the home," Arlington police said in a news release.

Arlington policy review launched after transport

As a result, the Arlington Police Department has initiated a comprehensive internal review to assess whether adjustments to its policies and procedures are necessary "to ensure this does not happen again."

Frederick Spears, 55, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 53-year-old Mary Spears, who police say suffered multiple stab wounds and was found unresponsive Monday in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of Shortleaf Pine Drive.

Prior arrest and protective order

According to police, Frederick Spears was arrested at Mary Spears' home for aggravated assault and family violence on Wednesday, Sept. 17, after allegedly threatening a relative with two kitchen knives during a domestic disturbance.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, police say Frederick Spears posted bond and was released from Arlington City Jail. An emergency protective order was issued barring contact with Mary Spears and her family.

On the same day, an Arlington police officer gave Frederick Spears a ride back to Mary Spears' home under the premise that he was retrieving his vehicle, which led to another verbal argument, police said. An officer instructed him to leave, and he complied.

Victim found stabbed in backyard

On Monday, Sept. 22, Mary Spears was found unresponsive in her backyard with multiple stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Suspect injured during arrest

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, Frederick Spears was located by Arlington police, Grand Prairie police and U.S. Marshals in the 1600 block of North Davis Drive.

As officers approached, Frederick Spears began stabbing himself with a knife. Officers used tasers, less lethal rounds and a K-9 to subdue him. He was hospitalized and is recovering, according to police.

