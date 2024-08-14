North Texas family turns doughnut franchise into community hub

GRAND PRAIRIE – Running a small business is never easy. Running a business with your family of five in a trailer that could barely fit a horse? That's just asking for trouble.

But one family is taking a hard left turn to find a way to spend more time together.

It's hard to beat a hot doughnut.

It's one of the reasons Christian Garza decided to invest in a Donuts NV franchise to run with his family.

But he also wanted to teach his kids how to run a business.

"Our 6-year-old is out there handing out samples, our 9-year-old is running the window, and our 16-year-old is out here running the window and learning how to run the doughnuts," Garza said.

He was also looking for a way to spend time with them as they got older.

"So I felt, whatever work we're doing, if we do it together, we get to spend time with each other, so that value of life as a family is there," Garza said.

It's something that was hard to come by when he was growing up.

"I grew up in a low-income household. Parents were working two jobs each, spent very little time seeing them at the house," Garza said.

But it's turning into a little more than that.

"They're about community," said Michael Garcia, who runs the YMCA in Grand Prairie.

He says the Garzas were an easy choice when they were looking for a weekend food vendor.

"They want to serve the community in the best way possible, and they do that in a fun way with their doughnuts," Garcia said.

But creating community starts with a tight-knit family.

"That's your support group, they're there to always help out," Garza said.