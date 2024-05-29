Neighbors in Celina help those in need after devastating EF-3 tornado

CELINA – The scenes of devastation in Celina are mind-boggling.

Homes were toppled to the ground by the EF-3 tornado that hit the community, according to the National Weather Service.

But like many in this tight-knit community, Katie Dunn – co-owner of Little Wooden Penguin bar in Downtown Celina – knew her community had so much to give, so she opened up the doors of her bar as a place where they could come together to donate food, clothing and their time to families who lost everything.

"I thought people might bring a couple cases of water, but I was very wrong," Dunn said. "It turned into a whole movement of people making it a spot where they were figuring out how they were going to volunteer or bring something or deliver something."

Neighbors brought everything from diapers to garbage bags to toothpaste. They even created a list of clean-up projects throughout the community where volunteers could lend a hand. They also provided hot meals for volunteers and first responders.

"Within five minutes somebody came with a table and had fresh food for people, and I was like, 'Oh, this is way bigger than I thought this was gonna be,' and within another few minutes this room was filled," Dunn said.

The Grace Bridge organization picked up truckloads of donated goods to distribute throughout the community. Grace Bridge has already distributed countless pallets of water, boxes of clothing and food to families starting to rebuild their lives.

"You don't know how close anybody is until something terrible happens," Dunn said." It's not a joke when people say Celina is the most connected, special community. It was proof that it was real."

Dunn said she's glad she could give back to the town that's given so much to them.

"We opened during COVID and this town was the thing that kept us going," Dunn said. "It's amazing to see that people do pay attention and that we have a really good reach of really good people, and you see them all do this for each other.

"I think it just kind of embodies the person who walks in here every single day and the reason why this place is so special in Celina and every other place in Celina. It's just these people."

Grace Bridge and Little Wooden Penguin are still collecting donated gift cards that will be distributed to local families rebuilding their lives.