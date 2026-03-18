Man accused of posing as attorney to scam inmates' families arrested in Tarrant County, authorities say

A man accused of impersonating an attorney to solicit money from inmates' families has been arrested in Tarrant County, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say they are now searching for additional victims.

Authorities allege Ramond Davis Jr., 60, contacted Tarrant County Jail inmates and offered legal services.

Davis allegedly met with inmates' families and collected about $3,000 per case for fake legal representation, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators confirmed Davis is not a licensed attorney. An arrest warrant was obtained and executed, and Davis is now in custody.

Ramond Davis Jr., 60 Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Multiple charges are pending, and investigators believe additional victims may exist.

Anyone who may have been contacted or victimized is urged to call the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at (817) 884‑1400 and ask for Investigator T. Johnson or V. Espino‑Nevarez.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.