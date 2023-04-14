Eye on Politics: Bills addressing property tax relief, prescription drug costs discussed at Texas Capitol

Lawmakers continue to debate the best way to provide property tax relief to Texans, the House has approved a bill that would import prescription drugs from Canada and Gov. Greg Abbott said he'd pardon a man convicted of murdering an armed protester during a demonstration against police brutality. In this week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: April 13), political reporter Jack Fink focuses on the Texas Capitol, where it's been a busy week.

Political showdown over property tax relief

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick drew a political line in the sand Thursday over key differences with the House on how to lower Texans' property tax bills:

"The math doesn't work."

In his strongest language yet, Patrick rejected the House's plan to lower property taxes and insisted it's dead on arrival in the Senate.

"Sometimes, you just have to know when to fold your cards and if they send the bill over, we're not doing appraisal caps," he said. "Period. End of story."

Hours later, the author of the House bill, Representative Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, urged his fellow lawmakers to approve their plan, House Bill 2.

On the House floor Meyer said, "We have an opportunity here to provide the largest property tax cut in our state's history and we should certainly do it."

House Bill 2 would lower the cap property appraisals can go up each year from 10% now to 5% for all property owners: residential, business, and agricultural.

That would save property owners on average $542 in 2024 and $733 in 2025 based on a $350,000 home.

The Senate plan, which was approved unanimously last month, would increase the homestead exemption for most homeowners from $40,000 to $70,000 saving people on average $756 in 2024 and nearly $800 in 2025 based on a $331,000 home.

For people over 65, the Senate plan would increase the homestead exemption to $100,000, saving seniors on average of $1,033 dollars in 2024 and $1,062 dollars in 2025 on that same $331,000 home.

Bill would create program to import drugs from Canada

The Lone Star State could soon look to our neighbors to the North to save Texans money on their prescription drugs.

On Wednesday, the Texas House approved House Bill 25 nearly unanimously, 144-1, that would create a program allowing certain drugs to be imported from Canada.

It must still be debated and approved by the Texas Senate.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers who wrote and pushed for the bill held a news conference at the Texas Capitol Wednesday morning.

Representative James Talarico, D-Austin, who authored the bill said, "Texans paid twice as much as Canadians for their prescription drugs. We can help ensure that Texans can afford the prescription drugs they need for themselves and for their families. This bill is about saving lives."

The legislation would require the state to work with Canadian suppliers and select drugs that would save Texans money.

The Texas House did not include any estimates of potential savings in its analysis of the bill.

Lawmaker under fire amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with an intern

State representative Bryan Slaton, of Royse City, is facing calls to resign from members of his own party, amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with an intern.

According to a report by the Texas Tribune, Slaton was the subject of a complaint filed by a legislative staffer with the House General Investigating Committee.

The Tribune reports the complaint accused Slaton of calling an intern after 10 p.m. on March 31 and inviting her to his Austin condo.

It cites a second source saying Slaton drank alcohol with the intern, who is not yet 21-years-old.

Hunt County attorney Patrick Short, who said he was hired to represent Slaton over a "possible complaint" denied the allegations in a statement describing them as "outrageous claims circulating online."

At least two Republican colleagues in the House are taking the claims seriously.

Representatives Briscoe Cain and Steve Toth, both conservatives, have posted online urging Slaton to resign immediately.

Debate over abortion pill mifepristone

On Friday afternoon, the Supreme Court put on hold a lower court decision in a dispute involving the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone, the most commonly used abortion pill.

Justice Samuel Alito granted a request from the Justice Department for an administrative stay, which will keep the current rules for the abortion pill in place while the court considers the Justice Department's request to intervene in the court battle over the drug.

Earlier this week, Jack spoke with SMU Constitutional law professor Dale Carpenter about the legal battle over mifepristone.

Potential pardon for Daniel Perry

Gov. Greg Abbott created a political stir last weekend when he tweeted that he's asked the Board of Pardons and Paroles for an expedited review to determine whether a man convicted of murder should be pardoned.

Daniel Perry, a Fort Hood Army sergeant, was found guilty by a jury last week for killing Garrett Foster, who was among those protesting in Austin during Black Lives Matter protests.

CBS News Texas reporter J.D. Miles spoke with Foster's mother about the pain the governor's words are causing her.

