North Texas sees extreme heat warning for Tuesday afternoon amid triple-digit temperatures

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day across North Texas due to the extreme heat. An extreme heat warning goes into effect at noon today, as temperatures may reach 108°, and our feels-like temperatures might reach 109°! For those under a heat advisory, actual temperatures may reach 105°, and the feels-like temperature may reach 107°.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

This pattern refuses to break as temperatures for the rest of the week stay in the triple digits, and all signs point to the triple digits continuing for the rest of the month and likely into the beginning of September. Climatologically, we are past peak summer heating, as our average temperature has dropped to 96°, but clearly, this is an anomalous year. We're also continuing to monitor the fire threat, as we are at extreme risk and don't have much, if any, rain in sight.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

The hottest stretch of summer continues this week, with our least hottest day coming in at 104°. We'll come very close to tying previous records, especially by this weekend. Please stay cool and limit time outdoors.