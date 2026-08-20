Extreme heat warning, heat advisory both in place for North Texas amid dangerous temperatures

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the dangers of extreme heat.

An extreme heat warning and a heat advisory are in effect until 8 p.m. Highs could reach up to 108° in some areas. Be sure to take heat precautions.

Most of North Texas will stay dry, but an upper-level disturbance and surface stalled front will bring a chance for a few storms for counties to the northeast and east of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Thursday evening. Rain chances are around 10 to 20 percent.

Friday, there is another opportunity for an isolated storm, but most of the area will remain dry and sunny.

Temperatures remain in the triple digits throughout the weekend and moving into the next week.