Extreme heat sticking around North Texas all week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- With more dangerous heat in the forecast, the CBS News Texas First Alert Weather team has issued weather alerts for today.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of North Texas, including the Metroplex, until 9 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 111.

A heat advisory is also in effect for our southern counties until 9 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 107.

Our actual forecasted high temperature will be near 105 today, which would tie the current record set back in 2010.

Protect yourself from the heat. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks while outdoors.

Today is an ozone action day (unhealthy for sensitive groups). Limit your time outdoors.

A red flag warning is also in effect from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. tonight. Fires could spread quickly due to the lack of rain and low humidity. Avoid outdoor burning.

On Wednesday, high temperatures will be near 104. We'll likely stay shy of our current record high of 107. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

Weather alerts are posted for Thursday and Friday due to the dangerous heat. Heat alerts are likely, with high temperatures around 107 and 108 respectively for Thursday and Friday. Near-record high temperatures are likely each day, too.

The current record high for Thursday is 106 set back in 2011. And the current record high for Friday is 106, set in 1952.

A little moisture will likely push into our area in advance of a cold front late this weekend into next week. And some slightly "cooler" weather is also in our forecast. High temperatures are forecast to fall into the mid to upper 90s by next Monday with a 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Also, we're keeping an eye on the tropics. Harold will make landfall over South Texas toward the Brownsville area this afternoon. But Harold's outer bands are already lashing the South Texas coast with rain. The storm will move inland and weaken, producing periods of heavy rain and flooding, even into Mexico.