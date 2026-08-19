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Extreme heat warning for North Texas persists for Wednesday

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Wednesday is another First Alert Weather Day in North Texas due to the extreme heat warning. The forecast is almost identical to Tuesday, including another extreme risk of fire danger.  

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

The extreme heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight, with high temperatures reaching 108° and feels-like temperatures as high as 109°.  As of right now, there is no relief in sight.  We'll likely see the warning extended into Thursday.

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

In fact, it looks like temperatures may get even hotter by this weekend with the potential to tie or break previous records.

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

We have very slim (10%) chances of rain in the forecast over the next 7 days, which means our drought conditions will likely worsen.  Stay cool and stay hydrated.

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CBS News Texas

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