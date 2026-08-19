Extreme heat warning for North Texas persists for Wednesday
Wednesday is another First Alert Weather Day in North Texas due to the extreme heat warning. The forecast is almost identical to Tuesday, including another extreme risk of fire danger.
The extreme heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight, with high temperatures reaching 108° and feels-like temperatures as high as 109°. As of right now, there is no relief in sight. We'll likely see the warning extended into Thursday.
In fact, it looks like temperatures may get even hotter by this weekend with the potential to tie or break previous records.
We have very slim (10%) chances of rain in the forecast over the next 7 days, which means our drought conditions will likely worsen. Stay cool and stay hydrated.