Expect highs in the low 90s, with potential for storms Friday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – It was another 100° day at DFW. You must appreciate the consistency as we've started in July.

If you are heading out for the firework show, the "feel-like" temperature Thursday evening will still be in the triple-digit range.

After the shows, the first wave of some very different weather arrives. Storms could be inside the Metroplex before midnight, but we are expecting most of the firework shows to go off without a hitch. These will have to be closely watched along the Red River counties.

The actual cold front behind all this won't get here into Friday morning. The best rain chances for most of us will be in the first half of day. Not expecting severe weather.

The best rain chances for the long holiday weekend are tomorrow. Chances go down significantly by Sunday, but the temperatures continue to be in check with the clouds and a northeast wind.

Hurricane Beryl will slam into the Yucatan Peninsula overnight with 100 mph winds. The highest winds and storm surge will be in Cozumel and Cancun.

I stress again the large amount of uncertainty on what happens to Beryl once in the Gulf.

It will weaken considerably going over land. It is expected to be a tropical storm most of Saturday in the Gulf. The current forecast is for it to spin up to Category 1 status and likely will make landfall near Brownsville by late Sunday.

The highest waves and strongest winds are on the north side of landfall. That means the Texas coastline will take the brunt of the storm. The 15-foot waves (and higher) will arrive Sunday afternoon on the coast.

I expect Hurricane warnings to go up along the Texas coast tomorrow for Beryl's impacts. It will transport a huge pool of tropical moisture right into North Texas.

While the heaviest rains will be centered around the storm, the Metroplex gets daily storm chances next week. This could add up to over 2" in some areas. The average July brings about 2" of rain, we could get that in the week ahead.

Cooler temperatures (but muggy air) are part of this forecast. We are not expecting another 100° day for a while, which is nice to hear in July.