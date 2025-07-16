Texas judge to consider changing execution date for death row inmate Robert Roberson

Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson could get a new execution date after a request from Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The request will be made at a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Palestine on Wednesday.

Roberson, a former special education student diagnosed with autism who left school in the ninth grade, was convicted of capital murder in the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki.

Prosecutors alleged that Roberson killed the child by violently shaking her — a diagnosis commonly referred to at the time as shaken baby syndrome.

Defense cites pending appeal

Roberson's legal team is opposing the request, citing a pending habeas petition before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and new evidence of innocence.

Roberson's defense attorneys now argue that the diagnosis is outdated and too vague to support a criminal conviction. They cite new evidence suggesting the child may have died from an underlying illness, medical error or accidental causes, rather than abuse.

"With a habeas petition pending in the CCA (Court of Criminal Appeals) and a mountain of evidence proving Robert Roberson's innocence that has yet to be considered, the request for an execution date in this case makes little legal or moral sense," said Gretchen Sween, an attorney for Roberson.

Sween said the AG's office only recently took over the case from the Anderson County District Attorney, who had handled it since 2016.

"There is no justification for the Attorney General's relentless effort to kill an innocent human being — and no state law or moral law that authorizes seeking an execution date under these circumstances," Sween said in June.

Paxton defends original conviction

Paxton's office has defended the original conviction by releasing the autopsy report and a letter from the medical examiner, which concluded that Roberson's daughter died from blunt force trauma, not illness or accident.

In October 2024, Roberson's execution was halted just hours before it was scheduled, after the Texas Supreme Court granted a last-minute civil appeal.