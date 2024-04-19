Ex-DeSoto police property & evidence clerk arrested for weapons theft

DeSOTO – A former property and evidence clerk for the DeSoto Police Department has been arrested for stealing items "over the course of his employment," police said Friday.

Carl Edmison remains in custody after being charged with 13 counts of theft of a firearm/enhanced, according to a DeSoto police news release.

Executing a search warrant at Edmison's Frost home, officers identified "numerous items" believed to have been stolen while Edmison was employed, including 13 firearms, power tools and a compressor, police said.

"DeSoto Police received a tip approximately two weeks ago that Edmison was allegedly in possession of items that had been stolen from the DeSoto Police Property and Evidence Room over an extended period," the news release said.

Edmison began as a jailer with the DeSoto Police Department in 2009. He was named the property and evidence technician in 2016. He resigned from the department in May 2022.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.