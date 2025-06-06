Escaped zebra named Ed spotted in Tennessee, being tracked via drone by sheriff's deputies

An escaped zebra named Ed has been spotted nearly a week after escaping its owners in Tennessee, officials say.

Using a drone, Rutherford County sheriff's deputies saw the zebra in a field near Christiana, about 40 miles southeast of Nashville. They continue to track the animal with the drone, the sheriff's office said.

"We don't want to scare the zebra," Sheriff's Cpl. Sean White said. "We need time to get him to calm down."

The zebra was originally brought to the property of the owners, Taylor and Laura Ford of Christiana, on Friday night. But on Saturday, the animal was seen running along a highway. It then escaped into a wooded area, the sheriff's office said.

The Ford family originally named the zebra Zeke, but as the public weighed in during the search, they decided to use the name Ed.

"Through viral posts, news coverage, and thousands of messages, he became known as Ed the Zebra. And now, he will be forever known as Ed — a symbol of joy, laughter, and unity," the Fords said in a statement.

While Ed has caused some excitement online, some are critical of the situation.

"The zebra escape in Tennessee is an unfortunate and completely avoidable incident," said Angela Grimes, the CEO of Born Free USA, an animal advocacy nonprofit. "Zebras are wild animals. They do not belong in back yards, kept as pets, or put on display for human entertainment."

Grimes warned the escape could cause "a state of severe stress for the zebra, which may result in increased harm to those who come in contact, including officials charged with trying to contain the zebra."

The sheriff's office said it has requested help from a veterinarian in any attempt to capture the animal.

