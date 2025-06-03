Pet zebra on the run in Tennessee after escaping and "wreaking havoc" on highway

Police trying to capture escaped zebra in Tennessee

A pet zebra has been on the run for days in Tennessee after "wreaking havoc" on a highway outside of Nashville, officials say.

"Several professional tracking groups are involved in the search and a K9 search is scheduled Tuesday," the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said in an update Monday on social media.

The zebra escaped into a wooded area off Interstate 24 on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. The animal had been running through traffic on both sides of the highway, forcing a temporary closure.

The sheriff's office was in contact with the zebra's owner, who they said obtained the animal on Friday night. It was not immediately clear how the zebra was obtained or how it got away from the owner.

Anyone who sees the zebra is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

This isn't the first unexpected animal to shut down an interstate recently. A runaway kangaroo named Sheila was caught after causing a crash in Alabama in April.