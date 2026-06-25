17-year-old faces capital murder charges in two separate cases in Dallas, police say

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with two separate Dallas murder cases, police confirmed Thursday.

The Dallas Police Department said Erving Estrada, 17, and Latavien Clark, 18, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on June 24 for capital murder in the March shooting deaths of Mardreus Ward, 21, and Ethan Dillard, 20.

However, DPD also confirmed Estrada has been charged for a June murder, in which Ronnika Davenport, 35, was shot and killed.

What we know about the alleged murders

DPD said on March 15, officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Audelia Road. When they arrived, one victim, identified as Ward, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Then, officers found a second victim, identified as Dillard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced both men dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released at that time.

Then, on June 16, DPD said officers responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Walnut Street. Investigators said a woman, later identified as Davenport, was shot by an unknown suspect.

Davenport was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries, police said.

Anyone with information concerning either murder investigation is asked to call the police department at 214-662-4552.

Two suspects jailed

Following the arrest of Estrada and Clark on Thursday, police said both suspects remain in the Dallas County jail on capital murder charges. They have not yet said what led to their capture.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.