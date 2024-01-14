ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity as bitter cold continues

NORTH TEXAS - ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) are asking Texans to limit electricity use Monday morning due to continued freezing temperatures, very high demand, and unseasonably low wind.

According to the statement from ERCOT on Sunday, operating reserves are expected to be low Monday morning before the solar ramp-up. As a result, ERCOT asks that electricity use be preserved from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

ERCOT said it expects similar conditions on Tuesday.

The council also requests all government agencies to reduce energy use at their facilities until at least 10 a.m. Monday.

Tips for reducing energy use:

Set your thermostat at 68°F or lower - every degree of extra heating will increase energy usage 6-8%

Dress warmly.

Use more blankets at night.

Set ceiling fans on reverse to re-circulate the heat that builds up near the ceiling.

Cover windows on winter nights with insulated curtains.

Open interior blinds, drapes, or shades during the day to let the sun warm your home.

Previously, ERCOT said the grid was prepared and issued a weather alert for Sunday through Wednesday. ERCOT expected conditions to remain stable, though with heightened demand and a drop in solar and wind energy production. The group says they are working with neighboring grid operators and market participants to get additional generation capacity.