Atmos Energy asks customers in some areas to conserve natural gas use Atmos is asking customers to avoid using natural gas ovens, stoves, or gas fireplaces between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and, if possible, postpone showers and baths or other activities that use hot water- like dishwashing and laundry. Atmos also recommends turning the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.