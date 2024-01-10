ERCOT issues weather watch due to extreme cold weather

NORTH TEXAS - ERCOT issued a weather watch ahead of a blast of artic air plunging into North Texas Monday.

The agency says grid conditions are expected to be normal, but it's issuing the watch from Monday, Jan. 15 to Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to extreme cold weather, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT will continue to monitor the situation at ercot.com. You can sign up for #TXANS notifications here: http://bit.ly/47t3lNR