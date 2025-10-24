EPA worker furloughed in shutdown worries more for essential employees

The financial crunch of day 24 of the government shutdown brought a concerning reality for Justin Chen. It was his last paycheck until lawmakers in the nation's capital reach a resolution and fund the government again.

"I don't have a family that I have to take care of, so my stress levels are quite a bit lower than other members of my union," Chen said.

EPA employee also union president

The 37-year-old is an employee of the United States Environmental Protection Agency. He is also the president of Local 1003 of the American Federation of Government Employees.

As a single man, he said he cannot take on the financial risk of a trip to meet family, as he did in Colorado for skiing last February.

"It really depends on how long this goes, and how much I have to shore up my financials to make sure that I can pay my bills, my mortgage, and that kind of thing," he said.

Concern grows for essential workers

Chen, who was furloughed on Monday, said his greater concern was for essential workers whose backs may be up against the wall. His job is classified as non-essential.

The Bipartisan Policy Center estimates around 670,000 non-essential government workers are furloughed. About 730,000 essential workers are still on the job without a paycheck.

"My colleagues who work for the TSA, FAA, and other essential employees, essentially, that are being required to work without pay," Chen said. "Because at the very least, if I need to, I could pick up gig work, I could go drive an Uber, I can do other things basically to try to make ends meet."

Side jobs not always an option

He said there are only so many hours in the day, and it's harder for essential workers to take on a side job to supplement their income.

Two designated representatives for TSA union members in Dallas did not respond to CBS News Texas regarding their membership.

Union offers support and resources

Chen said AFGE provides resources and advice from its alumni to assist workers as they await what will ultimately happen in Congress.

"I do believe that ultimately, you know, logic and justice will prevail in this instance," he said.