Neighbors stunned as East Texas man kills three, then shoots himself at Buc-ee’s in Ennis Neighbors of Christopher Kyle Reid Jr. say they were shocked and disturbed by the violence that erupted in their quiet Mabank subdivision. Many were jolted awake by gunfire around 2:30 a.m., describing the scene as “unsettling” and “very disturbing.” Authorities say Reid shot five people at a home in Mabank, killing three and injuring two others. He then drove nearly 45 minutes to a Buc-ee’s in Ennis, where he crashed into the store, injured a pedestrian, and shot himself. He remains in critical condition.