Enjoy sunshine, crisp mornings, and a touch of fall in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — As we embrace another beautiful day, the weather promises a delightful experience both outdoors and in.

It's another day to soak up all the sunshine you can outdoors.

This morning greeted us with crisp temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s, making it a refreshing start to the day.

The bright blue skies we enjoyed Saturday continue to shine today.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s with low humidity, making it a great day to enjoy some time outdoors.

Tomorrow morning, we'll wake up to the coolest temperatures we've had in months.

As the kids head out for school, they might want an extra layer to stay warm, but they'll likely forget to bring it home as temperatures rise to the mid 80s again.

Looking ahead, we're keeping an eye on an area of low pressure forming in the southwestern Gulf.

This system could potentially develop into a Tropical Depression or Storm, bringing heavy rain to the Texas coast and Louisiana next week.

In North Texas, we can anticipate a slight chance of rain, around 20%, on Wednesday and Thursday.

So, enjoy the next couple of days and a taste of fall, because temperatures are warming back up as humidity increases later this week.