Police issue Endangered Missing alert for 6-year-old boy from North Texas

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Have you seen Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez? Police have issued an Endangered Missing Alert for the 6-year-old from Everman, Texas.

Everman police say Rodriguez-Alvarez has several physical and developmental challenges. His mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh is not cooperating with their investigation.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Rodriguez-Alvarez on Saturday, March 25 but have been unable to locate him and are seeking the public's help.

"We were initially contacted by CPS on Thursday evening regarding this case. CPS had informed us that they had attempted to make contact with the mother of the child and had learned that she had taken the children from school and had not returned to school that day. That's when the concern began," said Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer.

Everman police say when they checked the family's home, they didn't find Noel. His mother told them the 6-year-old was with his father in Mexico, but CPS later discovered that wasn't true. Family members told CPS they haven't seen little Noel since last November.

Rodriguez-Singh also told police he was last seen at their home on Wisteria Drive. Since that welfare check, police say Noel's mother took off. They believe she left with her 6 other children. This case has police concerned because of the mother's conflicting statements regarding Noel's whereabouts and his medical needs.

"He was born at 25 weeks and therefore has got a lot of physical disabilities and mental disorders. He suffers from social disorders, severe developmental disorder," said Chief Spencer. "He also has chronic lung disease, which has required him to be on oxygen at certain points... We're unsure if he's getting that type of treatment now," said Chief Spencer.

Since the issuance of the original Amber Alert, Everman police have been working with the Texas Rangers and FBI to track down Noel and his mother. They're talking to family members in Texas and Mexico and hoping tips will turn into leads.

Police want the public to be on the lookout for Rodriguez-Singh's truck. She drives a Gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate PLS7091. The rear windshield of the pickup has a mural of Santa Muerte on it.

A warrant for her arrest was issued for giving a false report to a police officer regarding a missing person, and a probation violation for a previous unrelated charge.

Everman Police Chief Spencer is pleading for Noel's mother to come forward with any information about Noel. "This is one of the strangest cases that I have ever worked. The mother has custody of the child. Our sole mission here is just to try to make sure that that child's okay."

Everman police say they'll share new information they've learned about the case in a press conference on Sunday morning.