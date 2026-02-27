Ellis County sheriff identifies suspects accused of shooting at deputies during high-speed chase

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office identified the five people it says were inside of a car that led deputies on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning and shot at officers.

Miguel Angel Lopez, 18, Damion LeDeon Aumada, 18, Jose Mioes Alvarado, 21, Guadalupe Alvarado, 24, and Fernando Alba Jr., 26, are all facing charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and drug possession. Some of the suspects also faces charges of evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle or being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Additional charges are possible from Ellis County or Tarrant County, where chase ended.

"I commend our deputies and our law enforcement partners for their bravery, restraint, and unwavering commitment to protecting the citizens of both Ellis and Tarrant County. Their actions reflect the highest standards of law enforcement service," Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman said in a statement.

Authorities said the chase started in Ellis County at 3:22 a.m. Thursday when an Ellis County sheriff's deputy observed gunfire coming from a vehicle in southern Midlothian, near FM 873 and FM 633.

The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle but it sped off and law enforcement gave chase. Suspects shot at deputies during the pursuit, the sheriff's office said.

The chase continued towards Fort Worth with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting. At one point, officers could see items being thrown from the car. They later searched the area and found a firearm, Fort Worth PD spokesperson Bradley Perez said Thursday.

Fort Worth police officers deployed tire spikes against the car, which resulted in the rollover crash on Camp Bowie Boulevard near Bernie Anderson Avenue.

Four of the suspects were injured but none of their injuries were life-threatening; Alba had to be treated in the ICU, but was later discharged. The fifth suspect refused medical treatment.

One Fort Worth police officer was treated for a minor injury. At least two Fort Worth Police Department squad cars were damaged in the chase.