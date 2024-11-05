Watch CBS News
Local News

Election Day in North Texas started off cool with clear skies on the way

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Chilly start to Election Day in North Texas
Chilly start to Election Day in North Texas 02:52

Election Day in North Texas started out cloudy with some scattered storms.

Temperatures across North Texas were about 15 to 20 degrees cooler Tuesday morning compared to the same time Monday morning. Plan to have a light jacket if you're heading to the polls – temperatures will only warm to the mid-60s by the afternoon.

wx2.png
CBS News Texas

The scattered light showers Tuesday morning will taper off during the morning hours but it isn't a bad idea to have an umbrella at the polls, either.

Sunshine is on the way by Tuesday afternoon and highs will be in the 60s. Skies will be clear by the time polls close at 7 p.m. and temperatures will be in the low 60s to even the upper 50s.  

wx3.png
CBS News Texas

Looking ahead to the end of the week, CBS News Texas First Alert Meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day on Friday for the potential of strong to severe storms.

x7.png
CBS News Texas

A strong cold front moves into North Texas through the day Friday and with it, there will be more widespread rain coverage. The timing is still uncertain and will need to be refined, however, stay weather-aware through Friday for strong to severe storms.

wx4.png
CBS News Texas
wx5.png
CBS News Texas

It's still hurricane season and all eyes are on Tropical Storm Rafael. Rafael is moving northwest and will increase to hurricane strength by Wednesday morning.

wx6.png
CBS News Texas
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.