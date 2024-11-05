Election Day in North Texas started off cool with clear skies on the way

Election Day in North Texas started out cloudy with some scattered storms.

Temperatures across North Texas were about 15 to 20 degrees cooler Tuesday morning compared to the same time Monday morning. Plan to have a light jacket if you're heading to the polls – temperatures will only warm to the mid-60s by the afternoon.

The scattered light showers Tuesday morning will taper off during the morning hours but it isn't a bad idea to have an umbrella at the polls, either.

Sunshine is on the way by Tuesday afternoon and highs will be in the 60s. Skies will be clear by the time polls close at 7 p.m. and temperatures will be in the low 60s to even the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, CBS News Texas First Alert Meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day on Friday for the potential of strong to severe storms.

A strong cold front moves into North Texas through the day Friday and with it, there will be more widespread rain coverage. The timing is still uncertain and will need to be refined, however, stay weather-aware through Friday for strong to severe storms.

It's still hurricane season and all eyes are on Tropical Storm Rafael. Rafael is moving northwest and will increase to hurricane strength by Wednesday morning.

