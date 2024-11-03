Election anxiety high as North Texans prepare to head to the polls

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas might have seemed peaceful on Sunday, but beneath the calm, many North Texans say they're feeling worried.

"I really love this country, and it stresses me to think some of our freedoms will be dwindling away like we've seen," said voter Janice Baldwin.

For many, the constant infiltration of political content in their lives has become overwhelming.

Andrea Chavez, another DFW voter, said that her social media is filled with election news.

"Most of my TikTok has just been full of election everything, and it's just exhausting. From everywhere, not even just Texas," Chavez said.

According to a recent report from the American Psychological Association, 77% of adults feel stressed about the future of the nation — a higher percentage than seen in previous presidential elections.

The report also highlighted an increased fear this year about potential post-election fallout and unrest.

"You never know what's going to happen," said Ashley Ball, who recently moved to Texas from Washington, D.C. "After January 6, I was like, 'I don't know if it's going to get crazy again,' so I'll probably just stay home on Tuesday."

Dr. Jaya Mathew, a Dallas psychologist and owner of Wellness 360, said her practice is seeing more clients who feel anxious and helpless.

"Political overconsumption and divisive discourse can drive these feelings," she said. "People need to ask themselves: 'How much time am I spending consuming this? Can I take a break? Can I structure when and how often I'll discuss politics?'"

Being in nature and limiting screen time can be beneficial ways to manage stress, Mathew said.

She also emphasized the importance of reminding yourself of your own resilience, both as individuals and as a nation.

"If we can find connection, we can find ways to be resilient and tolerate our differences," she said. "Thinking back to challenges we've overcome before can give people a sense of strength and stability."

As Election Day nears, experts like Mathew urge Americans to take breaks and prioritize mental well-being, hoping to ease anxieties during a stressful election season.