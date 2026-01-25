North Texas man in critical condition after being found in pond in freezing temperatures, police say

An elderly man has been transported to the hospital after being found in a pond in freezing conditions on Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Colleyville Police Department, at about 10:30 a.m., officers and Colleyville firefighters responded to a property in the 5000 block of Fry Lane after receiving a call concerning an elderly man who had fallen in the back pasture and couldn't get up.

When emergency responders arrived and helped the caller, who was identified as the man's wife, they found her husband unresponsive in a nearby pond.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. His name has not been released at this time.

Police have also not released the details surrounding how the couple came to need assistance.