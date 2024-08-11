Elderly disabled woman critically hurt in Fort Worth fire

FORT WORTH — An elderly disabled woman was critically hurt after being trapped in a house fire late Saturday night.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the southeast side of the city for a residential fire in the 4700 block of Eastland just before midnight.

Glen E. Ellman / Fort Worth Fire Dept.

First responders were told a woman may be trapped inside and, upon arrival, found a heavily involved house fire.

Crews searched the home and found an elderly and disabled woman on a bedroom floor and performed life-saving measures as other crews put out the fire. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A second victim who was able to escape the home safely was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Fort Worth Fire Department Arson Investigation Unit was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire, including Buzz, the highly trained arson canine. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

