Viral video shows Egypt coach, team director in Dallas police confrontation

A confrontation between Egypt's coaching staff and a Dallas police officer at the team's hotel sparked a viral video ahead of a World Cup match.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said he considered the matter resolved after he and team director Ibrahim Hassan had a physical confrontation with a police officer at the team's hotel in Dallas.

Video began circulating Thursday, a day before Egypt beat Australia in the round of the 32 at the World Cup, showing both men arguing with a Dallas police officer, apparently over a player preparing to take a picture with a young fan in the hotel lobby.

The officer approaches Hossam Hassan first, but his interaction with Ibrahim Hassan becomes a shoving match. Ibrahim Hassan appeared to be upset at the officer intervening.

Dallas police issued a statement saying that just before midnight, officers were responding to a request from hotel security about an individual without event credentials attempting to gain access.

"It was later learned that the individuals weren't displaying credentials properly, which is a requirement," Dallas police said in a statement.

The statement said the issue was resolved at the scene, and that police met with Egyptian representatives to address their concerns.

Hossam Hassan said through a translator that the team had accepted an apology from the police.

"We are really happy to be here at this tournament and we are satisfied with the security personnel that are accompanying us," Hossam Hassan said. "I would like to point to the high-level organization we have with us and the level of security we have with us."

Hassan is the first person to play and coach for Egypt at the World Cup. The victory over Australia came in Egypt's debut in the knockout round of the tournament.