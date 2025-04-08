Watch CBS News
Edgecliff man arrested in Oklahoma for fatal North Texas hit-and-run

Doug Myers
A North Texas man, suspected in the hit-and-run death of a 54-year-old woman early Saturday, has been arrested in a neighboring state.

Adrian Anthony Rodriguez, 20, of Edgecliff, was taken into custody without incident in Medford, Oklahoma. He faces charges of collision involving death, a second-degree felony.

The fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the 5000 block of NE 28th Street in Haltom City resulted in the death of Loralea Fox, according to Haltom police.

"Investigators determined she had been walking westbound when she was struck from behind by a westbound passenger truck, which fled the scene without offering aid," a police news release said Tuesday.

Fox was found unresponsive in the roadway near NE 28th Street and Field Street. She was pronounced dead at 4:18 a.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle involved in the crash has been recovered and is being held as evidence.

The investigation is continuing, according to police. 

