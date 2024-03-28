Watch CBS News
Flying during the solar eclipse? These airports could see delays, FAA says

By Khristopher J. Brooks

FAA issues solar eclipse travel warnings
FAA issues solar eclipse travel warnings ahead of event 03:00

Air travel was already expected to pick up next week because of Spring Break, but Federal Aviation Administration officials said now until mid-April will be increasingly busy due to "the Great North American Eclipse."

Many Americans are planning on flying on April 8, the day when the U.S. will experience a total solar eclipse that will track across the sky from Texas to Maine. While some eclipse chasers will be heading toward states in its main path, others are timing flights to view it while airborne.

The eclipse "will likely mean crowded parking lots at airports and long lines at security checkpoints," Marisa Garcia, a senior contributor at Forbes, told CBS News. 

"It's going to be hectic but fun," she added. "Go with the mindset that it's going to be busy and pack light and pack carefully. Be patient and pleasant with everyone."

Passengers on the day of the eclipse should expect air traffic delays and an unusually high number of drones in the skies, FAA Senior Technical Advisor Kevin Morris said in an advisory video

According to the FAA, these airports could see delays on April 8:

  • Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Chicago
  • Indianapolis
  • Boston
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Buffalo
  • Cleveland
  • Toledo, Ohio
  • Erie, Pennsylvania
  • Memphis
  • Austin, Texas
  • Dallas
  • Houston
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Burlington, Vermont

Garcia said American Airlines could see the biggest delays at Dallas-Fort Worth, the airline's main hub, which is squarely within the eclipse's path of totality — where it can be seen in full. 

Officials in Erie, Pennsylvania, said they expect roughly 250,000 people to flock to the area for the eclipse. Meanwhile, tourism for the big event is expected to bring $1 billion to Texas

Solar eclipse expected to boost local economies as travelers pay a premium 01:58
