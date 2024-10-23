Eastbound ramp closure at Highway 75 to impact Dallas traffic for 3 weeks

Construction near Downtown Dallas to impact traffic for a few weeks

DALLAS – A ramp closure at U.S. Highway 75 will impact traffic for drivers heading into Downtown Dallas for the next three weeks.

The eastbound I-30 off-ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 75 will be closed until Nov. 11 for an ongoing bridge maintenance project, TxDOT said in a news release. The eastbound I-30 off-ramp to southbound I-45 will remain open.

During this time, TxDOT said drivers can follow signs for a detour that will take them southbound on I-45 to Botham Jean Boulevard to access northbound I-45/U.S. 75. Drivers can also seek an alternate route.

Drivers should expect delays on I-30, I-45 and area side streets during the closure, especially during rush hour. Commuters should plan to leave early and spend more time than usual in traffic.