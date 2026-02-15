Trooper and deputy wounded, suspect killed in East Texas warrant shooting, authorities say

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and a Wood County sheriff's deputy were wounded and a suspect killed during an exchange of gunfire while officers served an arrest warrant in East Texas late Friday, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Quitman, roughly 90 miles east of Dallas, after a lengthy standoff.

The trooper, who was wounded in the lower extremity, and the deputy were taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to recover fully, according to DPS.

Suspect later pronounced dead

The suspect, whose identity wasn't immediately released, was wounded and also transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, DPS said.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details were immediately available.

CBS News Texas will provide updates when more information becomes available.