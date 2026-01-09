Federal agents raid East Texas dog breeding ranch after video shows dog shooting

Federal authorities have raided the East Texas ranch of a dog breeder who was recorded on video shooting and killing one of her animals.

Agents with the FBI and Department of Justice descended on the 80‑acre Giant German Shepherd Ranch in Hopkins County today. They executed a search warrant on the property of Kristine Hicks.

The 50‑year‑old was recorded last month tying one of her dogs, named Kerra, to a tree and shooting it three times before it died.

Arrest follows disturbing video

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office arrested Hicks for animal cruelty. Hicks' attorneys say she shot the dog to end its suffering from a grapefruit‑sized tumor.

But a former employee who recorded the video told CBS News Texas the dog was killed because it was no longer able to breed and that:

Former worker alleges widespread neglect

"During my employment, I witnessed and documented extreme neglect, unethical practices, and criminal acts involving dogs. On the property, there were 27 deceased dogs documented since August 1st alone, all in varying stages of decomposition."

The former employee also documented photos showing skeletal remains of dogs on the ranch, along with filthy conditions and gruesome injuries.

Federal involvement raises questions

It's not clear why the FBI and USDA are involved, but the Trump administration recently launched a nationwide task force to crack down on animal cruelty, including puppy mills and dogfighting.