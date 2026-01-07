Video of dog being shot sparks animal cruelty investigation at East Texas German shepherd ranch

Warning: The following story may be disturbing to some.

It's a video that's hard to watch for anyone — but is it a mercy killing, as an East Texas dog breeder claims, or clear evidence of animal cruelty?

Hopkins County authorities arrested a dog breeder and are investigating claims of abuse and neglect of more than 100 German Shepherds believed to be on a ranch.

Photos reportedly taken by a former employee of the 80-acre giant German shepherd ranch in Hopkins County show skeletal remains of animals and what appear to be malnourished dogs living in filthy conditions with gruesome injuries.

Video triggers investigation at East Texas dog ranch

What brought attention to the dog breeder's property 70 miles east of Dallas was a video showing a woman identified as the owner tying up a dog and shooting it three times over a period of a minute and a half until it died.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Department arrested 50-year-old Kristine Hicks for animal cruelty.

She also faces a marijuana possession charge along with her boyfriend, Stephen Bovey.

The gated ranch has a private property sign on the road leading into it.

On her business website, Hicks said her hope is "...to continue the legacy of the true, original, straight backed, AKC Registered, Working-Line, Giant German Shepherd Dogs."

Defense says dog was terminally ill

Hicks' attorneys responded to the video of the dog killing as an act of mercy because it was terminally ill.

"Kerra, the dog referenced in the video, had developed a grapefruit-sized mass on her breast tissue that was dragging on the ground and causing significant discomfort," Todd Shapiro and Peter Ganyard with the Shapiro Law Firm said in a statement.

Their statement goes on to say that she has a stellar reputation and "Kristi has sold German Shepherds to officers with the Dallas Police Department, Fort Worth Police Department," as well as the military.

Hick's attorneys also provided a video of a consensual search by Hopkins County sheriff's deputies, who told the owner, as they were leaving, that they didn't find any evidence of abuse or neglect.

Former employee comes forward with allegations

It was a former employee, Megan Sprinkle, who recorded the video last month and turned it over to authorities.

"During my employment, I witnessed and documented extreme neglect, unethical practices, and criminal acts involving dogs," Sprinkle said. "On the property, there were 27 deceased dogs documented since Aug. 1 alone, all in varying stages of decomposition."

The Hopkins County sheriff said other state and federal agencies have been contacted for assistance with the investigation, but have not explained why.

It's unclear how many dogs are still on the ranch and whether it will be allowed to continue operating.

Breeder's lawyers release statement

Todd Shapiro and Peter Ganyard released the following statement to CBS News Texas:

"On January 1, 2026, Stephen Bovey and Kristi Hicks welcomed an animal welfare check conducted by multiple Hopkins County Sheriff's Office investigators and Karrie Downs, an animal protection specialist with Animal Investigation and Response.

On the record, during their inspection of the animals on the property, Chief Investigator Michael Russell and Karrie Downs determined that there was "no criminal neglect going on and no action that could be taken." Chief Investigator Russell told Stephen that the welfare check "did nothing but back up everything [Stephen] has been saying," and he and Sheriff Lewis Tatum thanked Stephen and Kristi for their cooperation and assistance.

Additionally, Investigator Russell states that when they walked into the pens, they didn't find any dogs that were malnourished, and that he was expecting to see dead dogs and skin and bones and he didn't see any of that. The dogs were well fed and heavy on the weight. Karrie Downs confirmed that 99% of what is on Facebook is exaggerated or twisted in discussing social media photos of their property and confirmed there's no proof of where those photos were taken.

Stephen and Kristi stand by their stellar reputation in the community, with more than 20 years of experience legally breeding, raising, and rescuing German Shepherds. Kristi and Giant German Shepherds are American Kennel Club recognized breeders. Their dogs are DNA and OFA tested through the American Kennel Club and have received numerous show titles. Their dog, Rex, served two tours in Afghanistan.

Kristi has sold German Shepherds to officers with the Dallas Police Department, Fort Worth Police Department, and Waco Police Department. She has sold German Shepherds to Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Army Special Forces, and has sold and donated puppies to disabled Marine veterans in Indiana and New Hampshire. Additionally, Kristi sold a retired Keller Army veteran a service dog to assist with his transition into retirement and to help address issues stemming from PTSD and anxiety. She has made donations to veterans' groups, including Shepherds of Mount Eden, which has helped create awards for retired firefighters. Kristi has also recently donated four dogs to rescuers searching for victims of the Guadalupe flood.

Their reputation with law enforcement, military, and civilian customers is impeccable, and their accolades and experience speak for themselves. Despite this, they have endured countless death threats and multiple incidents of trespassing on their property, which have already resulted in three arrests and charges against those trespassers. Every night has become a nightmare as they attempt to return to a sense of normalcy, not knowing whether further verbal or direct threats to their lives will occur. Kerra, the dog referenced in the video, had developed a grapefruit-sized mass on her breast tissue that was dragging on the ground and causing significant discomfort.

They have been fully cooperative with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Investigation and Response team throughout multiple visits to their property and look forward to clearing their names in court."