East Texas deputy and police officer arrested for alleged child sexual abuse after cyber tip, authorities say

Two East Texas law enforcement officers have been arrested and charged in connection with the repeated sexual assault of a child, according to authorities.

The arrests of Skylar Laza, a 34-year-old Houston County Sheriff's Office deputy, and Kenan Laza, a 29-year-old Gladewater police officer, followed a cyber tip received by the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Tip came through national center

The tip, which was received on Wednesday, came through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a possible case of sexual abuse of a child. Investigators determined that both suspects sexually assaulted a child multiple times.

The suspects and the victim are known to one another, a news release said Friday.

Deputy faces federal indictment

Authorities say Skylar Laza, who was arrested on Wednesday in Palestine, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. He was federally indicted on Thursday for the production of child pornography.

He is being held at the Anderson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Skylar Laza, 34

Officer charged with indecency

Kenan Laza, who was arrested on Thursday in Longview, has been charged with indecency with a child by exposure, a third-degree felony.

Authorities have not confirmed the exact nature of Laza's relationship to Skylar Laza.

Further details surrounding the case have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Kenan Laza, 29

Federal marshals assisted in arrests

Agencies involved included the Dallas Police ICAC Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service – Eastern District of Texas.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.