Two men identified after fatal boating accident in East Fort Worth pond

Authorities have identified the two men killed earlier this week in a boating accident at a private pond in East Fort Worth.

CBS News Texas Chopper

Michael Lloyd Sanders, 64, and Terrance Terrell Sanders, 20, died late Wednesday morning after an incident on private property in the 3100 block of Cooks Lane, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said crews responded around 11:20 a.m. to a water emergency at a pond near East Lancaster Avenue and Cooks Lane.

CBS News Texas Chopper footage showed an overturned flat‑bottom boat in the water and two bodies on the ground nearby.

Investigators say one man was in the boat when it flipped, and the second entered the water to try to rescue him. Fire crews pulled both men from the pond, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their causes and manners of death remain under review by the Medical Examiner's Office and Fort Worth police.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.